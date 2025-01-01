Menu
Dakota Fanning
Awards and nominations of Dakota Fanning
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Frightened Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
