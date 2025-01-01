Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Dakota Fanning
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dakota Fanning
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Frightened Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree