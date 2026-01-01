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Kinoafisha Persons Eric Roberts Awards

Awards and nominations of Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts
Awards and nominations of Eric Roberts
Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Nominee
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