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Eric Roberts
Awards
Awards and nominations of Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Eric Roberts
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Nominee
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