Poster of 3: The Movie
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 3: The Movie

3: The Movie

3: The Movie
Synopsis

Kai's life is predicted to end in 3 days. He questions his legacy and meaning after an oracle informs him of his imminent death. Racing the clock, Kai prioritizes what matters most before his foretold demise.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 3 October 2025
World premiere 3 October 2025
Budget $975,000
Production Tiburón Films
Also known as
3: The Movie, 3
Director
Peter Ney
Cast
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Anna Grace Barlow
Caleb Ruminer
Marcela Salmon
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.8
Rate 15 votes
9.8 IMDb
