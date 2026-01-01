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Holy Father
Holy Father
, 2026
Holy Father
USA / Horror
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Synopsis
A horror thriller from the makers of 'Holy Ghost'
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Cast
Eric Roberts
Dorothy Hadley Joly
Karen Davies
Austin Lampe
Angello
Brianna Taylor
Shopkeeper
Zuhair Ahmed
Reed
Jonathan E. Simmons
Lucas
Jennifer Noel
Emma Lawson
Alba Katiuska Mera
Detective Mendez
Alan Wenzel
Father Michael
Brenda Willis
Sarah Collins
Director
Shravan Tiwari
Writer
Shravan Tiwari
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
1 August 2026
Release date
1 August 2026
USA
Production
SRHP Films
Also known as
Holy Father
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