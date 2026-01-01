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Poster of Holy Father
Kinoafisha Films Holy Father

Holy Father

, 2026
Holy Father
USA / Horror
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Poster of Holy Father
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Synopsis

A horror thriller from the makers of 'Holy Ghost'

Cast

Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Dorothy Hadley Joly
Karen Davies
Austin Lampe
Angello
Brianna Taylor
Shopkeeper
Zuhair Ahmed
Reed
Jonathan E. Simmons
Lucas
Jennifer Noel
Emma Lawson
Alba Katiuska Mera
Detective Mendez
Alan Wenzel
Father Michael
Brenda Willis
Sarah Collins
Director Shravan Tiwari
Writer Shravan Tiwari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 1 August 2026
Release date
1 August 2026 USA
Production SRHP Films
Also known as
Holy Father

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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