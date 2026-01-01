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Kinoafisha
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Brendan Fraser
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Brendan Fraser
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actor
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2025
TIFF Tribute Awards Honorary Chair
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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