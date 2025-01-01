Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Rhys
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Rhys
Matthew Rhys
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Rhys
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree