Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Rhys Awards

Awards and nominations of Matthew Rhys

Matthew Rhys
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
