Kinoafisha Persons Charlotte Rampling Awards

Awards and nominations of Charlotte Rampling

Charlotte Rampling
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2019 Berlin International Film Festival 2019
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2015 Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
