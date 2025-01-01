Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlotte Rampling
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charlotte Rampling
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2019
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree