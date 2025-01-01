Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Anna Faris Awards

Awards and nominations of Anna Faris

Anna Faris
Awards and nominations of Anna Faris
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more