Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anna Faris
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anna Faris
Anna Faris
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anna Faris
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree