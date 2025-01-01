Menu
Awards

Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Banks
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Winner
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Redeemer Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best On-Screen Transformation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
