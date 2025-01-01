Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Banks
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Banks
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
Razzie Awards 2016
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Redeemer Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best On-Screen Transformation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree