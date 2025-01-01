Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ron Perlman Awards

Awards and nominations of Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
