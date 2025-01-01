Menu
Ron Perlman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ron Perlman
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
