Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ryan Reynolds
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ryan Reynolds
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Action Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree