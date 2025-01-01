Menu
Ryan Reynolds
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Action Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
