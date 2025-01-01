Menu
Greg Kinnear
Awards and nominations of Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Awards
Awards and nominations of Greg Kinnear
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
