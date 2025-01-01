Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jessica Biel
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Biel
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree