Kinoafisha Persons Jessica Biel Awards

Awards and nominations of Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel
Awards and nominations of Jessica Biel
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
