5.7
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Best Comedies
2 posters
Films
The Do-Over
The Do-Over
The Do-Over
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
Two down-on-their-luck guys decide to fake their own deaths and start over with new identities, only to find the people they're pretending to be are in even deeper trouble.
trailer без цензуры
trailer без цензуры
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
27 May 2016
World premiere
27 May 2016
Release date
27 May 2016
Russia
18+
27 May 2016
Australia
27 May 2016
Kazakhstan
27 May 2016
Ukraine
Production
Happy Madison Productions
Also known as
The Do-Over, Az újrakezdés, Cao Thủ Trở Lại, Hadi Bidaha, Idemo ispočetka, Los doble-vida, Zerando a Vida, Κάν' το αλλιώς, Все по новой, Втора Шанса, Повторението, Усе спочатку, ドゥ・オーバー もしも生まれ変わったら, 假死新人生
Director
Steven Brill
Cast
Adam Sandler
Paula Patton
David Spade
Luis Guzmán
Nick Swardson
Similar films for The Do-Over
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
(2007)
5.2
The Week Of
(2018)
6.4
That's My Boy
(2012)
4.8
The Ridiculous 6
(2015)
6.5
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
(2008)
7.4
Just Go with It
(2011)
5.2
Hubie Halloween
(2020)
7.0
Blended
(2014)
6.3
Grown Ups 2
(2013)
6.7
Grown Ups
(2010)
5.7
Pixels
(2015)
6.8
Spanglish
(2004)
5.7
11
votes
5.7
IMDb
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Quotes
Charlie
How could you have not researched these guys?
Max
I researched them. Dr. Ron, a very successful doctor, with an impeccable record, who unfortunately got two bullets to the head.
Charlie
You said he died of natural causes!
Max
You naturally die if you get two bullets to the head.
Trailer без цензуры
Teaser-trailer
