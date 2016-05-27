Menu
Poster of The Do-Over
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5.7
The Do-Over

The Do-Over

The Do-Over 18+
Synopsis

Two down-on-their-luck guys decide to fake their own deaths and start over with new identities, only to find the people they're pretending to be are in even deeper trouble.
The Do-Over  trailer без цензуры
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 27 May 2016
World premiere 27 May 2016
Release date
27 May 2016 Russia 18+
27 May 2016 Australia
27 May 2016 Kazakhstan
27 May 2016 Ukraine
Production Happy Madison Productions
Also known as
The Do-Over, Az újrakezdés, Cao Thủ Trở Lại, Hadi Bidaha, Idemo ispočetka, Los doble-vida, Zerando a Vida, Κάν' το αλλιώς, Все по новой, Втора Шанса, Повторението, Усе спочатку, ドゥ・オーバー　もしも生まれ変わったら, 假死新人生
Director
Steven Brill
Cast
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Paula Patton
Paula Patton
David Spade
David Spade
Luis Guzmán
Luis Guzmán
Nick Swardson
5.7
5.7 IMDb
Quotes
Charlie How could you have not researched these guys?
Max I researched them. Dr. Ron, a very successful doctor, with an impeccable record, who unfortunately got two bullets to the head.
Charlie You said he died of natural causes!
Max You naturally die if you get two bullets to the head.
Film Trailers
The Do-Over Trailer без цензуры
The Do-Over Teaser-trailer
