Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew McConaughey
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
