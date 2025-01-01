Menu
Matthew McConaughey
Awards and nominations of Matthew McConaughey
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
