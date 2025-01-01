Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
James Marsden
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Marsden
James Marsden
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Marsden
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree