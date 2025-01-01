Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons James Marsden Awards

Awards and nominations of James Marsden

James Marsden
Awards and nominations of James Marsden
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more