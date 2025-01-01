Menu
Channing Tatum
Awards
Channing Tatum
Awards and nominations of Channing Tatum
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
