Kinoafisha Persons Channing Tatum Awards

Channing Tatum
Awards and nominations of Channing Tatum
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006 Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
