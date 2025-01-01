Menu
Rupert Everett
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rupert Everett
Awards and nominations of Rupert Everett
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Tribute Award for Performance
Winner
Tribute Award for Performance
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2018
Best Feature Film
Nominee
