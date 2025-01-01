Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Rupert Friend Awards

Awards and nominations of Rupert Friend

Rupert Friend
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
