Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Paris Hilton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paris Hilton
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Winner
Worst Actress of the Decade
Winner
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Reality Return
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Frightened Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree