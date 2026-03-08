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Poster of Hugo 24
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Hugo 24
6.9

Hugo 24

, 2026
Hugo 24
Spain, Argentina / Drama
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Not going 0
Poster of Hugo 24
6.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Hugo is 23 and still hasn't grown up. On the eve of his 24th birthday, he faces adulthood: he's unemployed, but goes to an interview at a real estate agency, a dream job that would allow him to wear a suit, something that reminds him of his absent father. He carries a deep fear of abandonment: his mother is in prison, his girlfriend is leaving, and his family is falling apart. When his landlord threatens to evict him in 24 hours, he begins a race against time that will mark his definitive step into adulthood.

Cast

Arón Piper
Arón Piper
Hugo
Marco Cáceres
Manu
Marta Etura
Cris
Greta Fernández
Alba
Javier Pereira
Jose
Mabel del Pozo
Miguelo García
Elio Toffana
Saida Bahida
Gloria García Barquero
Abril García
Luis Ramón García
Director Luc Knowles
Writer Luc Knowles
Composer Gabriel Casacuberta, Hernán González Villamil, Álex de Lucas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 March 2026
Release date
15 May 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $31,799
Production Caramel Films, Clapham Films, Dadá Films & Entertainment
Also known as
Hugo 24

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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