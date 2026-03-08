Hugo is 23 and still hasn't grown up. On the eve of his 24th birthday, he faces adulthood: he's unemployed, but goes to an interview at a real estate agency, a dream job that would allow him to wear a suit, something that reminds him of his absent father. He carries a deep fear of abandonment: his mother is in prison, his girlfriend is leaving, and his family is falling apart. When his landlord threatens to evict him in 24 hours, he begins a race against time that will mark his definitive step into adulthood.