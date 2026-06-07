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Poster of Dante
Kinoafisha Films Dante

Dante

, 2026
Dante de noche
Spain / Thriller
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Synopsis

Responding to an emergency call, a young paramedic unwittingly finds himself thrust into the middle of a war between two crime lords, triggering an escalating series of gruesome twists and turns over the course of one crazy night.

Cast

Chino Darín
Chino Darín
Ester Expósito
Ester Expósito
Vicente Romero Sánchez
Isak Férriz
Asier Etxeandia
Asier Etxeandia
Enrique Arce
Enrique Arce
Raúl Escudero
Policía
Director Hugo Ruíz
Composer Remate
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 June 2026
Release date
22 January 2027 Spain
Production EFD Studios, El Sueño Eterno Pictures, Gilda Productions
Also known as
Dante de noche, Dante

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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