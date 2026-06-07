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Dante
Dante
, 2026
Dante de noche
Spain / Thriller
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Synopsis
Responding to an emergency call, a young paramedic unwittingly finds himself thrust into the middle of a war between two crime lords, triggering an escalating series of gruesome twists and turns over the course of one crazy night.
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Cast
Chino Darín
Ester Expósito
Vicente Romero Sánchez
Isak Férriz
Asier Etxeandia
Enrique Arce
Raúl Escudero
Policía
Director
Hugo Ruíz
Composer
Remate
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
7 June 2026
Release date
22 January 2027
Spain
Production
EFD Studios, El Sueño Eterno Pictures, Gilda Productions
Also known as
Dante de noche, Dante
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