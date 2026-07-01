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Poster of Tres de más
Kinoafisha Films Tres de más

Tres de más

, 2026
Tres de más
Spain / Comedy
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Synopsis

Julia and Ernesto's perfect relationship, careers, and child-free life are upended when they wake to find three kids calling them mom and dad. They must learn to parent while discovering the children's origins.

Cast

Kira Miró
Kira Miró
Julia
Salva Reina
Ernesto
Luna Fulgencio
Luna Fulgencio
Antonio Pagudo
Antonio Pagudo
Marta Hazas
David Lorente
Carmen Ruiz
Raquel Guerrero
Félix Gómez
Norma Ruíz Izquierdo
Adam Jezierski
Salva Reina
Salva Reina
Ernesto
Director Mar Olid
Writer Michele Abatantuono, Fabio De Luigi, Laura Prando, Efrén Tarifa, Almudena Vázquez
Composer Vanessa Garde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 July 2026
Release date
24 July 2026 Spain
Production Atresmedia, Crea SGR, Gobierno de Navarra
Also known as
Tres de más

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