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Tres de más
Tres de más
, 2026
Tres de más
Spain / Comedy
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Synopsis
Julia and Ernesto's perfect relationship, careers, and child-free life are upended when they wake to find three kids calling them mom and dad. They must learn to parent while discovering the children's origins.
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Cast
Kira Miró
Julia
Salva Reina
Ernesto
Luna Fulgencio
Antonio Pagudo
Marta Hazas
David Lorente
Carmen Ruiz
Raquel Guerrero
Félix Gómez
Norma Ruíz Izquierdo
Adam Jezierski
Salva Reina
Ernesto
Director
Mar Olid
Writer
Michele Abatantuono
,
Fabio De Luigi
,
Laura Prando
,
Efrén Tarifa
,
Almudena Vázquez
Composer
Vanessa Garde
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 July 2026
Release date
24 July 2026
Spain
Production
Atresmedia, Crea SGR, Gobierno de Navarra
Also known as
Tres de más
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