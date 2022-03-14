The world faces a horrific onslaught of tornadoes, each unleashing spiraling hordes of enraged and deadly cats upon humanity. As chaos reigns, a disparate group of individuals have one mission: to stop this feline fury. But against such odds, and with only one life to spare per person, their battle becomes a cat-astrophic struggle to weather the storm. And when the fur flies it will be a meow-ssacre.
Cast
Blair Kelly
Mal (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
Erica Rowell Green
Tonya (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
William Buster Benefield
Bill (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
Rebecca Rinehart
Woman in Peril
Joshua Gotte
Brandon (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
Annie Ruth Hughes
Catnado Witness
Serena Salieri
Gracie (Segment: The Catburglar)
Melvin Pittman
Detective Richards (Segment: The Catburglar)
Mitchell Rhodes
Detective Simmonds (Segment: The Catburglar)
Jonathan Dixon
Norman Oaks (Segment: The Catburglar)
DirectorCurtis Everitt, Donald Farmer, Jerry Williams, Tim Ritter, Alaine Huntington, Blair Kelly
WriterBlake Blasko, Curtis Everitt, Donald Farmer, Blair Kelly