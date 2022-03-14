Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Catnado
1.7
Catnado - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Catnado
1.7

Catnado

, 2022
Catnado
USA / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Catnado
1.7
Catnado - Official trailer
Catnado  Official trailer

Synopsis

The world faces a horrific onslaught of tornadoes, each unleashing spiraling hordes of enraged and deadly cats upon humanity. As chaos reigns, a disparate group of individuals have one mission: to stop this feline fury. But against such odds, and with only one life to spare per person, their battle becomes a cat-astrophic struggle to weather the storm. And when the fur flies it will be a meow-ssacre.

Cast

Blair Kelly
Mal (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
Erica Rowell Green
Tonya (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
William Buster Benefield
Bill (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
Rebecca Rinehart
Woman in Peril
Joshua Gotte
Brandon (Segment: Of Cats and Men)
Annie Ruth Hughes
Catnado Witness
Serena Salieri
Gracie (Segment: The Catburglar)
Melvin Pittman
Detective Richards (Segment: The Catburglar)
Mitchell Rhodes
Detective Simmonds (Segment: The Catburglar)
Jonathan Dixon
Norman Oaks (Segment: The Catburglar)
Director Curtis Everitt, Donald Farmer, Jerry Williams, Tim Ritter, Alaine Huntington, Blair Kelly
Writer Blake Blasko, Curtis Everitt, Donald Farmer, Blair Kelly
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 October 2024
World premiere 14 March 2022
Release date
17 October 2024 Czechia
Budget $100,000
Production Stratosphere Entertainment, TransVideo Productions, BK Productions
Also known as
Catnado

Film rating

1.7
Rate 10 votes
1.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Catnado - Official trailer
Catnado Official trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more