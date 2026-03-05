Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Phenomena
7.7
Phenomena - phenomena
Kinoafisha Films Phenomena
7.7

Phenomena

, 2026
Phenomena
Australia / Documentary
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Phenomena
7.7
Going 0
Not going 0
Phenomena - phenomena
Phenomena  phenomena

Synopsis

A psychedelic odyssey into the fabric of the universe, guided by a filmmaker’s immersive practical experiments that transcend into a deeply hypnotic audio-visual experience of awe and human connection to the natural world.

Cast

Josef Gatti
Director Josef Gatti
Writer Josef Gatti
Composer Rival Consoles, Nils Frahm
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 March 2026
Production Mashup Pictures, Gatti, Sandbox Films
Also known as
Phenomena

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Phenomena - phenomena
Phenomena Phenomena
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more