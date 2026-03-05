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Площадки
7.7
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Phenomena
7.7
Phenomena
, 2026
Phenomena
Australia / Documentary
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Phenomena
phenomena
phenomena
Synopsis
A psychedelic odyssey into the fabric of the universe, guided by a filmmaker’s immersive practical experiments that transcend into a deeply hypnotic audio-visual experience of awe and human connection to the natural world.
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Cast
Josef Gatti
Director
Josef Gatti
Writer
Josef Gatti
Composer
Rival Consoles
,
Nils Frahm
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
5 March 2026
Production
Mashup Pictures, Gatti, Sandbox Films
Also known as
Phenomena
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.8
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