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Poster of We Might as Well Be Dead
6.0
We Might as Well Be Dead - we might as well be dead - trailer
Kinoafisha Films We Might as Well Be Dead
6.0

We Might as Well Be Dead

, 2022
Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein
Germany, Romania / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of We Might as Well Be Dead
6.0
We Might as Well Be Dead - we might as well be dead - trailer
We Might as Well Be Dead  we might as well be dead - trailer

Synopsis

The high-rise building block near the forest is famous for its carefully curated community. As a dog disappears and her daughter refuses to leave the bathroom, security officer Anna faces an absurd battle against the fear, that slowly spreads among the residents and shakes the utopia with a view.

Cast

Ioana Iacob
Pola Geiger
Knut Berger
Susanne Wuest
Susanne Wuest
Jörg Schüttauf
Siir Eloglu
Siir Eloglu
Director Natalia Sinelnikova
Writer Viktor Gallandi, Natalia Sinelnikova
Composer Michael Kondaurow, Maxi Menot
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 11 February 2022
Release date
19 October 2023 Czechia 15+
29 September 2022 Germany 12
26 May 2023 USA NR
Production Heartwake Films, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf
Also known as
Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein, We Might as Well Be Dead, Iris, Kao da smo mrtvi, Nosotros también podríamos estar muertos, Potremmo anche essere morti, Równie dobrze możemy być martwi, Θα μπορούσαμε να ήμασταν νεκροί, 我們不如死了

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
We Might as Well Be Dead - we might as well be dead - trailer
We Might as Well Be Dead We might as well be dead - trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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