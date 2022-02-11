The high-rise building block near the forest is famous for its carefully curated community. As a dog disappears and her daughter refuses to leave the bathroom, security officer Anna faces an absurd battle against the fear, that slowly spreads among the residents and shakes the utopia with a view.
ProductionHeartwake Films, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf
Also known as
Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein, We Might as Well Be Dead, Iris, Kao da smo mrtvi, Nosotros también podríamos estar muertos, Potremmo anche essere morti, Równie dobrze możemy być martwi, Θα μπορούσαμε να ήμασταν νεκροί, 我們不如死了