Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Metropolitan Opera: El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Metropolitan Opera: El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego

The Metropolitan Opera: El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego

El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

American composer Gabriela Lena Frank’s first opera, a magical-realist portrait of Mexico’s painterly power couple Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, with libretto by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Fashioned as a reversal of the Orpheus and Euridice myth, the story depicts Frida, sung by leading mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, leaving the underworld on the Day of the Dead and reuniting with Diego, portrayed by baritone Carlos Álvarez. The famously feuding pair briefly relive their tumultuous love, embracing both the passion and the pain before bidding the land of the living a final farewell. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Met-premiere staging of Frank’s opera, a “confident, richly imagined score” (The New Yorker) that “bursts with color and fresh individuality” (Los Angeles Times).
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 May 2026
Release date
30 May 2026 Serbia o.A.
Production Fathom Events, Metropolitan Opera
Also known as
Gabriela Lena Frank: El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego
Director
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Deborah Colker
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more