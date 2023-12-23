Menu
Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre

Synopsis

This film provides a retrospective of 24 hours at the Nova festival in Re'im through the lens of young individuals who endured the horror.
Country Germany / Israel
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 December 2023
Production Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion, KAN: Israeli Public Broadcasting
Also known as
Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre, Black Dawn
Director
Yossi Bloch
Duki Dror
7.5
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
