6.4Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, 2024
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Synopsis
Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary.
Cast
Hemma Gulhane
Kirat
Director Lyttanya Shannon
Composer Roshan Gunga
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 October 2024
World premiere 15 October 2024
Production Netflix, RAW
Also known as
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, Sweet Bobby: La pesadilla de una identidad falsa, Catfishing Kâbusu, Meu Querido Bobby: Era Tudo uma Farsa, Sweet Bobby : Imposture sur mesure, Sweet Bobby: il mio incubo, Sweet Bobby: Koszmarne oszustwo, Sweet Bobby: Mein Catfishing-Albtraum, Sweet Bobby: Mitt Catfish-mareritt, Sweet Bobby: O Meu Pesadelo de Catfish, Sweet Bobby: Szerelmi átverés, Underbara Bobby: Min catfish-mardröm, Милий Боббі: Кошмарний кетфішинг, 糖衣噩梦：我经历的那场网络诈骗, 糖衣惡夢：我經歷的那場網路詐騙
Updated 29 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
The hotel shown, where Bobby supposedly checked in after arriving in London, isn't in Kensington as stated — it's in Holborn and is called the Rosewood.
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