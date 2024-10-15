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Poster of Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
6.4
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
6.4

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

, 2024
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
6.4
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare - Trailer
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare  Trailer

Synopsis

Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary.

Cast

Hemma Gulhane
Kirat
Director Lyttanya Shannon
Composer Roshan Gunga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 October 2024
World premiere 15 October 2024
Production Netflix, RAW
Also known as
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, Sweet Bobby: La pesadilla de una identidad falsa, Catfishing Kâbusu, Meu Querido Bobby: Era Tudo uma Farsa, Sweet Bobby : Imposture sur mesure, Sweet Bobby: il mio incubo, Sweet Bobby: Koszmarne oszustwo, Sweet Bobby: Mein Catfishing-Albtraum, Sweet Bobby: Mitt Catfish-mareritt, Sweet Bobby: O Meu Pesadelo de Catfish, Sweet Bobby: Szerelmi átverés, Underbara Bobby: Min catfish-mardröm, Милий Боббі: Кошмарний кетфішинг, 糖衣噩梦：我经历的那场网络诈骗, 糖衣惡夢：我經歷的那場網路詐騙

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare - Trailer
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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