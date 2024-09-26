Film Reviews
th8735011 25 September 2024, 07:39
Пипец шедевр, говорю вам это не смотря фильм
Киноафиша.инфо 25 September 2024, 19:02
В Индии по - другому и быть не может 😎
Devara, a fearless man from a coastal region, embarks on a perilous journey into the treacherous world of the sea to safeguard the lives of his people. Unbeknownst to him, his brother Bhaira is plotting a conspiracy against him. As events unfold, Devara passes on his legacy to his mild-mannered and timid son, Varada.
|27 September 2024
|Russia
|Indian Films
|27 September 2024
|Australia
|3 October 2024
|Czechia
|27 September 2024
|France
|26 September 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|27 September 2024
|India
|UA
|27 September 2024
|Ireland
|15A
|28 March 2025
|Japan
|PG12
|27 September 2024
|Poland
|10 October 2024
|Portugal
|M/14
|27 September 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|26 September 2024
|USA
|PG-13
Netflix secured the film's digital distribution rights for 155 crore (US$19 million).