Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Devara: Part 1
Poster of Devara: Part 1
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Devara, a fearless man from a coastal region, embarks on a perilous journey into the treacherous world of the sea to safeguard the lives of his people. Unbeknownst to him, his brother Bhaira is plotting a conspiracy against him. As events unfold, Devara passes on his legacy to his mild-mannered and timid son, Varada.

Devara: Part 1 - trailer
Devara: Part 1  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 55 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 November 2024
World premiere 26 September 2024
Release date
27 September 2024 Russia Indian Films
27 September 2024 Australia
3 October 2024 Czechia
27 September 2024 France
26 September 2024 Great Britain 15
27 September 2024 India UA
27 September 2024 Ireland 15A
28 March 2025 Japan PG12
27 September 2024 Poland
10 October 2024 Portugal M/14
27 September 2024 UAE TBC
26 September 2024 USA PG-13
Budget $36,500,000
Worldwide Gross $7,361,414
Production NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts
Also known as
Devara: Part 1, Devara Part 1, Devara, #NTR30, Devara: Parte 1, Devara: Rei dos Mares - Parte 1, NTR Koratala Siva 2, NTR Trivikiram Untitled Movie, Девара, часть 1, デーヴァラ, 紅海怒濤
Director
Koratala Siva
Cast
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan
Janhvi Kapoor
Prakash Raj
Meka Srikanth
Shine Tom Chacko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

th8735011 25 September 2024, 07:39
Пипец шедевр, говорю вам это не смотря фильм
Киноафиша.инфо 25 September 2024, 19:02
В Индии по - другому и быть не может 😎
Film Trailers All trailers
Devara: Part 1 - trailer
Devara: Part 1 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more