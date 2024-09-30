Menu
No poster for this film
Storm Nights
Storm Nights
Shturmovye nochi
18+
Drama
Synopsis
A peasant visits the DneproGES construction. Agitprop film about industrialisation and Dnieper Hydroelectric Station construction.
Country
USSR
Runtime
59 minutes
Production year
1931
World premiere
5 March 1931
Release date
30 September 2024
Georgia
R
5 March 1931
USSR
Production
Odeska Kinofabryka, Ukrainfilm
Also known as
Shturmovye nochi, Shturmovi nochi, Штурмові ночі, Storm Nights, Sturmnächte
Director
Ivan Kavaleridze
Cast
Stepan Shkurat
Semen Svashenko
Yevhen Ponomarenko
Ivan Tverdokhlib
Vera Shershnyova
