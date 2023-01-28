Menu
Baghdad Messi

Synopsis

The talented Hamoudi is an 11-year-old boy with a passion for soccer and an ultimate dream to one day reach the level of his idol Lionel Messi. The day Hamoudi is caught in a horrific suicide attempt, he wakes up severely injured in a hospital. As his parents struggle to keep the family safe, Hamoudi is determined to fight for his shattered dream.
Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 January 2023
Release date
24 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
3 August 2023 Netherlands 16
13 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $40,528
Production 10.80 Films, A Team Productions, Column Film
Also known as
Baghdad Messi, Messi iz Bagdada, Messi z Bagdádu, Bagdadski Messi, Меси из Багдада/Mesi iz Bagdada, 巴格达梅西
Director
Sahim Omar Kalifa
Cast
Atheer Adel
Errol Trotman-Harewood
Hussein Hassan Ali
Zahraa Ghandour
Ravand Zaid
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
