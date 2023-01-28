The talented Hamoudi is an 11-year-old boy with a passion for soccer and an ultimate dream to one day reach the level of his idol Lionel Messi. The day Hamoudi is caught in a horrific suicide attempt, he wakes up severely injured in a hospital. As his parents struggle to keep the family safe, Hamoudi is determined to fight for his shattered dream.
CountryBelgium
Runtime1 hour 28 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere28 January 2023
Release date
24 October 2024
Montenegro
o.A.
3 August 2023
Netherlands
16
13 October 2024
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross$40,528
Production10.80 Films, A Team Productions, Column Film
Also known as
Baghdad Messi, Messi iz Bagdada, Messi z Bagdádu, Bagdadski Messi, Меси из Багдада/Mesi iz Bagdada, 巴格达梅西