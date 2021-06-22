Menu
Cast & Crew
Films
Children of Gainmore: How They Found It
Children of Gainmore: How They Found It
Deti ze Vsehovíc: Jak ho nasli
18+
Animation
Short
Synopsis
One morning, a magical rock appears in the backyard of a kindergarten. As soon as the children find it, a magical adventure starts, which can soften even a greedy professor.
Country
Czechia
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
22 June 2021
Release date
28 March 2024
Czechia
U
Production
Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague
Also known as
Deti ze Vsehovíc: Jak ho nasli, Children of Gainmore: How They Found It, Die Kinder von Gainmore: Der große Fund
Director
Petr Mischinger
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
0.0
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
