Kinoafisha Films Children of Gainmore: How They Found It

Children of Gainmore: How They Found It

Deti ze Vsehovíc: Jak ho nasli 18+
Synopsis

One morning, a magical rock appears in the backyard of a kindergarten. As soon as the children find it, a magical adventure starts, which can soften even a greedy professor.
Country Czechia
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 22 June 2021
Release date
28 March 2024 Czechia U
Production Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague
Also known as
Deti ze Vsehovíc: Jak ho nasli, Children of Gainmore: How They Found It, Die Kinder von Gainmore: Der große Fund
Director
Petr Mischinger
Cast and Crew

