Poster of School Is the Foundation of Life
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films School Is the Foundation of Life

School Is the Foundation of Life

Skola základ zivota 18+
Synopsis

Seventh form pupils at a grammar school in Přívlaky are preparing for a secondary school sports competition. Class creep Krhounek gives the class teacher Lejsal a copy of the seventh form’s magazine Roar. Most of the teachers insist on severe punishing the culprit. The author does not own up and consequently the whole class is punished by being banned from taking part in the schools competition. The most gifted pupil, Benetka, rather sharply criticises the school in a homework essay on a subject of his choice. The strict Czech language teacher is convinced Benetka is the author of the school magazine. Benetka denies the charge but his expulsion from school is proposed anyway on account the views he expounded in his essay. Eventually, Boukal, the author of the school magazine comes forward and admits to writing it. The pupils are allowed to take part in the contest and thanks to Benetka they win. In the meantime however the teachers vote to expell him.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 11 November 1938
Release date
11 November 1938 Czechoslovakia
Production Universum Film (UFA)
Also known as
Skola základ zivota, Škola základ života, School Is the Foundation of Life, Škola života, Vražji študentje
Director
Martin Frič
Cast
Theodor Pištěk
Frantisek Smolík
Jaroslav Marvan
Gustav Hilmar
Frantisek Filipovský
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
