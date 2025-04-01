Menu
Poster of The Royal Opera: Turandot
Kinoafisha Films The Royal Opera: Turandot

The Royal Opera: Turandot

18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 April 2025
Release date
1 April 2025 Croatia
6 May 2025 Czechia
1 April 2025 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $8,351
Also known as
Royal Opera House: Turandot, ROH: Turandot, Turandot, Londoni Kuninglik Ooper: Turandot, Royal Ballet and Opera: Turandot, The Royal Opera: Turandot

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
