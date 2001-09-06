Menu
Poster of The Heart of the Bear
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Heart of the Bear

The Heart of the Bear

Karu süda 18+
Synopsis

A young Estonian goes to the Siberian Taiga to live as a hunter in a remote forest hut. He hopes to find his true self far from civilisation. The natives he meets introduce him to the myths of the north. The first is a young village teacher who wants to be a good wife to him. The second is a wild and untameable native who becomes his mythical bear-woman. When he accidentally kills a great black bear, his own shadow-creature, he burdens himself with guilt. However, he is given a chance of finding his inner balance. A romantic drama with mythical elements and breathtaking landscapes.
Country Czechia / Estonia / Germany / Russia
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 6 September 2001
Release date
24 August 2002 Canada
25 October 2001 Czechia 15+
6 September 2001 Estonia
14 January 2002 Finland
Budget €947,712
Production 4S Production, Cumulus Projekt, Faama Film
Also known as
Karu süda, Das Herz der Bärin, Das Herz des Bären, Le coeur de l'ourse, Medvědí srdce, Serce niedźwiedzicy, Serdtse medveditsy, The Heart of the Bear, Сердце медведицы
Director
Arvo Iho
Cast
Dinara Drukarova
Dinara Drukarova
Ilyana Pavlova
Ilyana Pavlova
Lembit Ulfsak
Lembit Ulfsak
Arvo Kukumägi
Din Mokhamatdinov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
