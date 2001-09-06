A young Estonian goes to the Siberian Taiga to live as a hunter in a remote forest hut. He hopes to find his true self far from civilisation. The natives he meets introduce him to the myths of the north. The first is a young village teacher who wants to be a good wife to him. The second is a wild and untameable native who becomes his mythical bear-woman. When he accidentally kills a great black bear, his own shadow-creature, he burdens himself with guilt. However, he is given a chance of finding his inner balance. A romantic drama with mythical elements and breathtaking landscapes.
CountryCzechia / Estonia / Germany / Russia
Runtime2 hours 4 minutes
Production year2001
World premiere6 September 2001
Release date
24 August 2002
Canada
25 October 2001
Czechia
15+
6 September 2001
Estonia
14 January 2002
Finland
Budget€947,712
Production4S Production, Cumulus Projekt, Faama Film
Also known as
Karu süda, Das Herz der Bärin, Das Herz des Bären, Le coeur de l'ourse, Medvědí srdce, Serce niedźwiedzicy, Serdtse medveditsy, The Heart of the Bear, Сердце медведицы