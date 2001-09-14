Story of my life.

Fiona [chuckles] Story of my life.

What ever move you make, you lose.

Gerry What ever move you make, you lose.

Checkmate, what's that mean?

Fiona Checkmate, what's that mean?

[Gerry playing chess against himself after everyone leaves]

Fiona [Gerry playing chess against himself after everyone leaves] Ah who's winning?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.