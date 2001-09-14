Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Navigators
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Navigators
7.0

The Navigators

, 2001
The Navigators
Germany, Spain, Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Navigators
7.0

Synopsis

In South Yorkshire, a small group of railway maintenance men discover that because of privatization, their lives will never be the same. When the trusty British Rail sign is replaced by one reading East Midland Infrastructure, it is clear that there will be the inevitable winners and losers as downsizing and efficiency become the new buzzwords.

Cast

Dean Andrews
Dean Andrews
John
Thomas Craig
Thomas Craig
Mick
Joe Duttine
Paul
Steve Huison
Jim
Kevin Carroll
Kevin Carroll
Kris Hitchen
Kris Hitchen
Venn Tracey
Gerry
Andy Swallow
Len
Sean Glenn
Harpic
Charlie Brown
Jack
Juliet Bates
Fiona
John Aston
Bill Walters
Director Ken Loach
Writer Rob Dawber
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Spain / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 14 September 2001
Release date
20 February 2002 Belgium
2 January 2002 France
16 November 2001 Great Britain
13 December 2001 Israel
14 September 2001 Italy
11 January 2002 Spain
Worldwide Gross $1,807,686
Production Alta Films, Parallax Pictures, Road Movies Filmproduktion
Also known as
The Navigators, Demiryolcular, Emekçiler, Geschichten von den Gleisen, Järnvägare, La cuadrilla, O Paul, o Mick & oi alloi, Paul, Mick e gli altri, Rozbitkowie, Vasutasok, Výhybkári, Železničari, Ο Πολ, ο Μικ και οι άλλοι, Навигаторы, ナビゲーター ある鉄道員の物語, 鐵路悲歌

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 March 2024

Quotes

Fiona [Gerry playing chess against himself after everyone leaves] Ah who's winning?
Gerry Checkmate.
Fiona Checkmate, what's that mean?
Gerry What ever move you make, you lose.
Fiona [chuckles] Story of my life.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more