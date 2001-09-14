Germany, Spain, Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
7.0
Synopsis
In South Yorkshire, a small group of railway maintenance men discover that because of privatization, their lives will never be the same. When the trusty British Rail sign is replaced by one reading East Midland Infrastructure, it is clear that there will be the inevitable winners and losers as downsizing and efficiency become the new buzzwords.
ProductionAlta Films, Parallax Pictures, Road Movies Filmproduktion
Also known as
The Navigators, Demiryolcular, Emekçiler, Geschichten von den Gleisen, Järnvägare, La cuadrilla, O Paul, o Mick & oi alloi, Paul, Mick e gli altri, Rozbitkowie, Vasutasok, Výhybkári, Železničari, Ο Πολ, ο Μικ και οι άλλοι, Навигаторы, ナビゲーター ある鉄道員の物語, 鐵路悲歌