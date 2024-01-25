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Uyalam, no ui alam
Uyalam, no ui alam
, 2024
Uyalam, no ui alam
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Cast
Akbolat Otebai
Madina Ospan
Zhanar Aizhanova
Gaziz Yerbolat
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 January 2024
Release date
25 January 2024
Kazakhstan
Film rating
0.0
Rate
4
votes
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Best Comedies
Updated 28 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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