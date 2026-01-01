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About
Eduard Bordukov
Eduard Bordukov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduard Bordukov
Eduard Bordukov
Eduard Bordukov
Date of Birth
30 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
V rayu mest net
(2021)
7.3
Girls Got Game
(2020)
7.3
On the Edge
(2020)
Filmography
Skazochnye vykhodnye
Skazochnye vykhodnye
Family
2026, Russia
Morozko
Morozko
Family
2026, Russia
6.1
Kiberpapa
Comedy
2024, Russia
6.1
Ya zdes bolshe ne zhivu
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
7.6
V rayu mest net
Sci-Fi, Romantic
2021, Russia
6.4
Pischeblok
Drama, Thriller
2021, Russia
7.3
On the Edge
Na ostrie
Sport
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Girls Got Game
Nefutbol
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
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