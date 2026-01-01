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Eduard Bordukov
Eduard Bordukov Eduard Bordukov
Kinoafisha Persons Eduard Bordukov

Eduard Bordukov

Eduard Bordukov

Date of Birth
30 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

V rayu mest net 7.6
V rayu mest net (2021)
Girls Got Game 7.3
Girls Got Game (2020)
On the Edge 7.3
On the Edge (2020)

Filmography

Skazochnye vykhodnye Skazochnye vykhodnye
Family 2026, Russia
Morozko Morozko
Family 2026, Russia
Kiberpapa 6.1
Kiberpapa
Comedy 2024, Russia
Ya zdes bolshe ne zhivu 6.1
Ya zdes bolshe ne zhivu
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
V rayu mest net 7.6
V rayu mest net
Sci-Fi, Romantic 2021, Russia
Pischeblok 6.4
Pischeblok
Drama, Thriller 2021, Russia
On the Edge 7.3
On the Edge Na ostrie
Sport 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Girls Got Game 7.3
Girls Got Game Nefutbol
Comedy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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