María Romanillos
Date of Birth
17 March 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

La casa 7.8
La casa (2024)
Olympo 6.5
Olympo (2025)
Staring at Strangers 6.1
Staring at Strangers (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Olympo 6.5
Olympo
Drama, Romantic, Sport 2025, Spain
La casa 7.8
La casa La casa
Comedy 2024, Spain
4.2
Norbert(a) Norbert(a)
Comedy 2024, Spain
13 Exorcisms 5.4
13 Exorcisms 13 exorcismos
Horror, Thriller 2022, Spain
Watch trailer
Staring at Strangers 6.1
Staring at Strangers No mires a los ojos
Drama 2022, Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
