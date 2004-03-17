Menu
María Romanillos
Kinoafisha
María Romanillos
Date of Birth
17 March 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
7.8
La casa
(2024)
6.5
Olympo
(2025)
6.1
Staring at Strangers
(2022)
Filmography
Actress
5
6.5
Olympo
Drama, Romantic, Sport
2025, Spain
7.8
La casa
La casa
Comedy
2024, Spain
4.2
Norbert(a)
Norbert(a)
Comedy
2024, Spain
5.4
13 Exorcisms
13 exorcismos
Horror, Thriller
2022, Spain
Watch trailer
6.1
Staring at Strangers
No mires a los ojos
Drama
2022, Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
