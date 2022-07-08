Menu
Kinoafisha Films Leio

Leio

Leio 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An adventure comedy that follows a once-famous singer who returns to his hometown and takes part in a water field drilling contest, hoping to win a large cash prize. But what they do not realise is that a mysterious beast lurks underground.
Leio - trailer
Leio  trailer
Country Thailand
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 28 October 2022
World premiere 8 July 2022
Release date
24 September 2024 Brazil 14
28 July 2022 Thailand
23 September 2022 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $15,391
Production Neramitnung Film
Also known as
Leio, The Beast Below, Cự Đà Triệu Baht, Leio - A Criatura Gigante, Leio: The Terrible Giant, Leo, Разбудить дракона, लियो, リザード, 超級蜥蜴王
Director
Chalit Krileadmongkon
Cast
Pichaya Nitipaisalkul
Dhanantorn Neerasingh
Supachai Suwanon
Gena Desouza
Pongtap Anurat
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Leio - trailer
Leio Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
