1 poster
Leio
18+
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Synopsis
An adventure comedy that follows a once-famous singer who returns to his hometown and takes part in a water field drilling contest, hoping to win a large cash prize. But what they do not realise is that a mysterious beast lurks underground.
Country
Thailand
Runtime
2 hours 29 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
28 October 2022
World premiere
8 July 2022
Release date
24 September 2024
Brazil
14
28 July 2022
Thailand
23 September 2022
Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross
$15,391
Production
Neramitnung Film
Also known as
Leio, The Beast Below, Cự Đà Triệu Baht, Leio - A Criatura Gigante, Leio: The Terrible Giant, Leo, Разбудить дракона, लियो, リザード, 超級蜥蜴王
Director
Chalit Krileadmongkon
Cast
Pichaya Nitipaisalkul
Dhanantorn Neerasingh
Supachai Suwanon
Gena Desouza
Pongtap Anurat
Cast and Crew
4.4
4
IMDb
