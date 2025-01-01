Menu
Kinoafisha Films Poor Things Poor Things Awards

Awards and nominations of Poor Things 2023

Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023 Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Winner
UNIMED Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
