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Poster of Ulan Salih
3.2
Kinoafisha Films Ulan Salih
3.2

Ulan Salih

, 2023
Ulan Salih
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ulan Salih
3.2

Synopsis

It tells the events that developed after Salih, who could not achieve many things in his life, broke up with his lover Aysel and entered the marriage path with the Sultan, whom his sister saw fit.

Cast

Bugra Agalday
Yildiray
Eslem Akar
Aysel
Firat Averbek
Aleyna Dalveren
Aysegül
Inan Ulas Torun
Salih
Levent Sülün
Hasan Dayi
Metin Keçeci
Kaçakçi Mustafa
Tülay Bulut
Kaçakçi Berna
Ahmet Dursun
SEzgin
Funda Dönmez
Sultan
Fatos Bas
Polis Zeynep
Director Bülent Terzioglu
Writer Meryem Sahin
Composer Ilke Ulas Kuvanç
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 10 March 2023
Release date
20 April 2023 Azerbaijan 12+
10 March 2023 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $4,445
Production Says Medya
Also known as
Ulan Salih

Film rating

3.2
Rate 11 votes
3.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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