Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
3.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Ulan Salih
3.2
Ulan Salih
, 2023
Ulan Salih
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.2
Synopsis
It tells the events that developed after Salih, who could not achieve many things in his life, broke up with his lover Aysel and entered the marriage path with the Sultan, whom his sister saw fit.
Expand
Cast
Bugra Agalday
Yildiray
Eslem Akar
Aysel
Firat Averbek
Aleyna Dalveren
Aysegül
Inan Ulas Torun
Salih
Levent Sülün
Hasan Dayi
Metin Keçeci
Kaçakçi Mustafa
Tülay Bulut
Kaçakçi Berna
Ahmet Dursun
SEzgin
Funda Dönmez
Sultan
Fatos Bas
Polis Zeynep
Director
Bülent Terzioglu
Writer
Meryem Sahin
Composer
Ilke Ulas Kuvanç
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
10 March 2023
Release date
20 April 2023
Azerbaijan
12+
10 March 2023
Turkey
Worldwide Gross
$4,445
Production
Says Medya
Also known as
Ulan Salih
More
Film rating
3.2
Rate
11
votes
3.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree