Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Janes The Janes Awards

Awards and nominations of The Janes 2022

Sundance Film Festival 2022 Sundance Film Festival 2022
Documentary
Nominee
 Documentary
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more