Poster of Moya bol'shaya kazakhskaya sem'ya: Operatsiya Bazhuhi
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Moya bol'shaya kazakhskaya sem'ya: Operatsiya Bazhuhi

Moya bol'shaya kazakhskaya sem'ya: Operatsiya Bazhuhi

Moya bol'shaya kazakhskaya sem'ya: Operatsiya Bazhuhi 18+
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 19 January 2023
Release date
19 January 2023 Kazakhstan
Director
Darhan Sarkenov
Cast
Olzhas Alzhanov
Shynar Askarova
Dina Tasbulatova
Gul'nara Sil'baeva
Nurken Imankulov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
