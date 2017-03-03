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Poster of Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire
4.9

Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire

, 2017
Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire
USA / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire
4.9

Cast

Matthew Goldring
Detective West
Yai Bagat
Momo
Anthony Philips
Suse
Michael Alvarez
Detective Ross
Julien C. Rowe
Pegasus
Shahe Koulloukian
Phillip
Jessica Y. Martin
Doctor Ani
Sweis Sweis
Doctor Caleb
George Greader
Police Commissioner
Christine Torri
Alexia
Director Joseph Mbah
Writer Nick LaRovere, Amber Mbah, Joseph Mbah
Composer Nicolás Iaconis IV
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 3 March 2017
Release date
5 July 2017 South Korea 15
3 March 2017 USA
Production Occulus Films, Paradox Universe, Triple G Production
Also known as
Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire, Genesis

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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