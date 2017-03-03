Cast
Matthew Goldring
Detective West
Michael Alvarez
Detective Ross
Shahe Koulloukian
Phillip
Jessica Y. Martin
Doctor Ani
George Greader
Police Commissioner
Cast and Crew
Director
Joseph Mbah
Writer
Nick LaRovere, Amber Mbah, Joseph Mbah
Composer
Nicolás Iaconis IV
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
3 March 2017
Release date
|5 July 2017
|South Korea
|
|15
|3 March 2017
|USA
|
|
Production
Occulus Films, Paradox Universe, Triple G Production
Also known as
Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire, Genesis