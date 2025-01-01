Menu
Anda Zaice
Anda Zaice
Anda Zaice
Anda Zaice
Anda Zaice
Date of Birth
14 June 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
7.4
Trial on the Road
Proverka na dorogakh
Drama, War
1971, USSR
Watch trailer
7.1
Dead Season
Myortvyy sezon
Thriller, Crime
1968, USSR
