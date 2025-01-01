Menu
Anda Zaice
Date of Birth
14 June 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Trial on the Road 7.4
Trial on the Road Proverka na dorogakh
Drama, War 1971, USSR
Dead Season 7.1
Dead Season Myortvyy sezon
Thriller, Crime 1968, USSR
