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Poster of Odnoselchane
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Odnoselchane
5.6

Odnoselchane

, 1974
Odnoselchane
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Odnoselchane
5.6

Cast

Edgar Elbakyan Junior
Mirzoyan
Shahum Ghazaryan
Lalayan
Vladimir Msryan
Vazgen
Leyla Yeghiazaryan
Anait
Verjaluys Mirijanyan
Aunt Nvard
Julietta Harutyunyan
Ranush
Avetik Gevorkyan
Zaven
Ruben Martirosyan
Smbatyan
Azat Sherents
Ruben Stepanyan
Armen Khostikyan
Meruzhan
Director Ruben Muradyan
Writer Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1974
Production Armenfilm
Also known as
Odnoselchane, Односельчане

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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