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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Odnoselchane
5.6
Odnoselchane
, 1974
Odnoselchane
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Edgar Elbakyan Junior
Mirzoyan
Shahum Ghazaryan
Lalayan
Vladimir Msryan
Vazgen
Leyla Yeghiazaryan
Anait
Verjaluys Mirijanyan
Aunt Nvard
Julietta Harutyunyan
Ranush
Avetik Gevorkyan
Zaven
Ruben Martirosyan
Smbatyan
Azat Sherents
Ruben Stepanyan
Armen Khostikyan
Meruzhan
Director
Ruben Muradyan
Writer
Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1974
Production
Armenfilm
Also known as
Odnoselchane, Односельчане
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
13
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
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