Ethan HuntWhat's done is done when we say it's done.
[from trailer]
Solomon Lane"Your mission, should you *choose* to accept it." I wonder, did you ever choose not to? The end you've always feared is coming. And the blood will be on your hands. The fallout of all your good intentions.
August WalkerA decoy. And if he was really smart, he'd have his lady friend kill that decoy in front of a reliable witness. Me. The dragnet is closing on his terrorist alter ego. So he pays a man to play the part of Lark and has him killed. And under the guise of serving his country...
August WalkerWhy did Lane do it? Why did any of his apostoles? They were believers in a cause. And when that cause turned out to be a lie, they turned again their masters. How many times has Hunt's government betrayed him, disavowed him, cast him aside? And how long before a man like that has had enough?
Erica SloanThat is a serious accusation. Can you prove it?
August Walker[hands her a phone]This is the phone we pulled off the dead body at the Grand Palais. I'm guessing it has all the proof you need.
Solomon LaneThere cannot be peace without first, a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared is coming. It's coming, and the blood will be on your hands.
Luther StickellWell, she was taken by some people who wanted to get to Ethan. It's OK. He got her back in one piece. Then he quit the game. They were happy for a while. But every time something bad happened in the world Ethan would think: I should have been there. And she would wonder: Who's watching the world while Ethan is watching me? Deep down they both knew that someday, somehow, something truly terrible was going to happen. All because they were together. So...
Luther Stickell[tearfully]We're in this mess because Ethan wouldn't let me die. He's a good man. And he cares about you. More than he can admit. That's one more worry than he can handle right now. If you care about him, you should walk away.
Benji Dunn[as Ethan is running up a circular staircase being chased by the Apostles]Why is he running in circles?
Luther StickellDid you say "helicopter"? What the hell are you doing in a helicopter?
Erica Sloan[to Ethan, voice-over]Per your request, I'm handing Solomon Lane back to MI6. Through a broker, of course, part of our ongoing arrangement. After what happened in Paris, we prefer to keep a low profile. And that closes your friend's account in British intelligence. I understand now why Hunley believed in you. The world needs the IMF. We need people like you, who care about the one life as much as they care about the millions. That way I never have to.
Luther Stickell[holds Ethan back from attacking someone]Ethan, that's not who we are!
Ethan Hunt[after accidentally disrupting a funeral and looking at the crowd apologetically]I am terribly sorry...
Solomon LaneTerrorists are schoolboys, desperate for attention. Hoping to shape public opinion through fear. I don't care in the least what people think or feel. In my experience they don't do either for very long.
Julia Meade-HuntLook at me. Look at my life. I love what I do and I never would've found this if I hadn't met you. Everything that happened... it taught me who I am... it showed me what I'm capable of and I... I'm a survivor.
Alan Hunley[to Hunt]You had a terrible choice to make in Berlin: one life over millions. And now the world is at risk.
Solomon LaneThere cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared... is coming. It's coming, and the blood will be on your hands.
Solomon Lane[quoting from John Lark's manifesto]"There cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace."
August WalkerWhen I wrote those words, I wasn't referring to your peace or Hunt's suffering. The old world order needs dismantling, and we have the tools to dismantle it. All you seem to care about is that Hunt lives to take the blame. That's not anarchy. That's revenge.
Benji DunnLet me just assure you, this won't hurt... . enough.
Erica SloanThis is the CIA's mission. You use a scalpel. I prefer a hammer.
Solomon Lane[to Ilsa, who is bound and gagged]He can't stop it, understand? There's nothing he can do. When the clock runs out, Ethan Hunt will lose everything and everyone he ever cared about.
Page from "The Destruction of the Current World Order" Manifesto written by John Lark and seen during Ethan Hunt's briefing."There has never been peace without first a great suffering, the greater the suffering, the greater the peace. As mankind is drawn to his self-destruction like a moth to the candle, the so-called defenders of peace - the church, the government, the law - work tirelessly to save humanity from itself. But, by averting disaster, they serve to delay a peace that can only come through an inevitable baptism of fire. The suffering I bring you is not the beginning of the end. It is the beginning of a greater mutual understanding through common suffering. It is the first step towards the ultimate brotherhood of man. The suffering I bring you is the bridge to ultimate peace. Today, mankind has been handed the opportunity to escape his destiny, an otherwise inevitable conclusion to a thousand years of intolerance and fear. I call all rationalists who can stand and join in the struggle against the radical theists, all of which fall beneath a common umbrella of ideology. If we were to continue any further we would reach mythology and Aesop's fables. When do we stop? Any belief in a spirituality with no other proof, other than the cravings to project one's self over the rational thinking of the others must be eradicated as it does not only halt progression and development of the human mind and reach, but also hinders it. Here I will emphasize clearly that the judgment upheld against us will be one of human hands, not of a god or other worldly being. Part of the absurd rational is what leads to the obscure justifications, the believers place upon their own disgraceful and belligerent behavior. No. The loss of human life cannot and will not be justified. For this is not the taking of human lives. They are merely puppets, hollow shells that were once human beings. Brainwashed by stories and tales of old, their weak minds have been overpowered by the pressure placed on them by other lifeless puppets. And so, the cycle continues."
Wolf BlitzerStand by. I'm told we're about to get some additional information. I've just been handed a document from Nils Delbruuk, a nuclear weapons specialist who claims to have built the weapons used in these attacks. I've been asked to read this manifesto in its entirety. "There has never been peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. As mankind is drawn to his self-destruction like a moth to the candle, the so-called defenders of peace - the church, the government, the law - work tirelessly to save humanity from itself. But, by averting disaster, they serve to delay a peace that can only come through an inevitable baptism of fire. The suffering I bring you is not the beginning of the end. It is the beginning of a greater mutual understanding through common suffering. It is the first step toward the ultimate brotherhood of man. The suffering I bring you is the bridge to ultimate peace."
Solomon Lane[to tied-up Ilsa, noticing Benji enter the building]You don't want to see this.
Ethan HuntThe CIA has been infiltrated. I don't trust anybody outside of this room. We're gonna have to go alone.
[repeated line]
August WalkerThere cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace.
Ethan Hunt[Ethan confronts Walker in the elevator after Walker is revealed to be John Lark, and Walker holds Ethan at gunpoint]You can't do it, can you? Not until you get your plutonium.
August WalkerNo, he still has plans for you. You're gonna turn yourself in and admit you're John Lark, then watch the old world implode from your dark little cell.
August Walker[Walker takes out a picture of Julia with her new husband Erik, Ethan gasps in horror upon seeing the picture]I'm her guardian angel, Hunt. If I see you again, she dies. If you try to warn her, she dies. Know when you're beat.
Alan HunleyI believe I've been given a choice to protect you or the IMF, which is why I'm bringing you in.
Alan Hunley[referring to Walker]What do you think he's here for? You think he's some observer? He's an assassin! Erika Sloane's number one plumber. You go rogue, he's authorized to hunt you down and kill you.
Ethan HuntAnd you killed him to protect me. You wanted Lark to break Lane out. No. You needed him to to break Lane out. Because you have to kill Lane. Who's making you do this? Mig. Why?
Ilsa FaustAfter we captured him in London, they tried to bring Lane home trough diplomatic channels. But too many countries want their pound of flesh. A man like that, what he's seen, what he knows about British intelligence, they can't have him talking to a foreign goverment ever.
Ethan HuntThat's not what I'm asking. Why did they send you?
Ilsa FaustThis is how I prove my loyalty. This is how I come home.