Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films M:I 6 - Mission Impossible M:I 6 - Mission Impossible Movie Quotes

M:I 6 - Mission Impossible Movie Quotes

Delivery Man Fate whispers to the warrior.
Ethan Hunt A storm is coming.
Delivery Man And the warrior whispers back.
Ethan Hunt I am the storm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Benji Dunn How close were we?
Ethan Hunt The usual.
Ilsa Faust [incredulous] Usual?
Ethan Hunt [chuckling] Please, don't make me laugh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt What's done is done when we say it's done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Solomon Lane "Your mission, should you *choose* to accept it." I wonder, did you ever choose not to? The end you've always feared is coming. And the blood will be on your hands. The fallout of all your good intentions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erica Sloan You have got to be kidding me.
August Walker If you want Lane out of prision, this is how it gets done.
Erica Sloan I wanted Lark to break him out, not Ethan Hunt. I wanted Lark to the exchange, not Ethan Hunt. I wanted Lark to lead us to the plutonium and the apostles.
August Walker You may still get your chance.
Erica Sloan Have you forgotten about the corpse we pulled out of the men's room at the Grand Palais?
August Walker I'm guessing that wasn't Lark. More likely of Lark's recruits.
Erica Sloan Not according to our intelligence
August Walker Intelligence gathered by whom?
Erica Sloan Hunt.
August Walker You've long held suspicions Lark was an american agent. Someone who knew our every move. Someone who come and go like a ghost.
Erica Sloan You're suggesting that Hunt is John Lark. You're reaching, Walker. Trying to save your ass. It won't work.
August Walker Think about it. Would a man as careful as Lark really stick his neck out like that? For a face to face with the widow?
Erica Sloan He'd send a proxy.
August Walker A decoy. And if he was really smart, he'd have his lady friend kill that decoy in front of a reliable witness. Me. The dragnet is closing on his terrorist alter ego. So he pays a man to play the part of Lark and has him killed. And under the guise of serving his country...
Erica Sloan Assume his own secret identity.
August Walker Free to operate at will with the full support of the US government.
Erica Sloan Why? Why would Hunt turn?
August Walker Why did Lane do it? Why did any of his apostoles? They were believers in a cause. And when that cause turned out to be a lie, they turned again their masters. How many times has Hunt's government betrayed him, disavowed him, cast him aside? And how long before a man like that has had enough?
Erica Sloan That is a serious accusation. Can you prove it?
August Walker [hands her a phone] This is the phone we pulled off the dead body at the Grand Palais. I'm guessing it has all the proof you need.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
August Walker Hope is not a strategy.
Ilsa Faust You must be new.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ethan Hunt I'll figure it out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Solomon Lane There cannot be peace without first, a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared is coming. It's coming, and the blood will be on your hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
August Walker The name is Walker, by the way
Benji Dunn Was the little car your idea?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Walker sees Hunt is flying the other helicopter]
Ethan Hunt That's right. Prick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luther Stickell In all the years that I've known Ethan he's only been serious about two women. One was his wife.
Ilsa Faust He's married?
Luther Stickell No, he was.
Ilsa Faust Was? What happened to her?
Luther Stickell Well, she was taken by some people who wanted to get to Ethan. It's OK. He got her back in one piece. Then he quit the game. They were happy for a while. But every time something bad happened in the world Ethan would think: I should have been there. And she would wonder: Who's watching the world while Ethan is watching me? Deep down they both knew that someday, somehow, something truly terrible was going to happen. All because they were together. So...
Ilsa Faust Where is she now?
Luther Stickell She's a ghost. Good at it too. Taught her myself. Every now and then she sends up a signal to let Ethan know she's safe. And that keeps him going.
Ilsa Faust Why are you telling me this?
Luther Stickell [tearfully] We're in this mess because Ethan wouldn't let me die. He's a good man. And he cares about you. More than he can admit. That's one more worry than he can handle right now. If you care about him, you should walk away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji Dunn [as Ethan is running up a circular staircase being chased by the Apostles] Why is he running in circles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt Which way, Benji?
Benji Dunn Turn left!
Ethan Hunt [breaks a window by throwing a chair at it]
Benji Dunn Go, go, go, go! What are you waiting for?
Ethan Hunt [as people watch him inside the building] I'M JUMPING OUT A WINDOW!
Benji Dunn Oh, sorry. Good luck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji Dunn We have to evacuate these people!
Ilsa Faust There's no time!
Ethan Hunt This whole valley's gonna be incinerated in 15 minutes!
Ilsa Faust [the two helicopters take off] It's too late!
Ethan Hunt No. I'm gonna get the detonator.
Ilsa Faust What? How?
Ethan Hunt I'll figure it out. Find Lane and find the other bomb!
[gets out of the jeep and jumps onto the first helicopter]
Ilsa Faust What the hell is he doing?
Benji Dunn I find it best not to look!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
August Walker [to Lane] Why do you have to make things so fucking complicated?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julia Meade-Hunt So, how is he?
Luther Stickell Oh, you know, same old Ethan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Ilsa Faust You don't understand what you're involved in.
Ethan Hunt You need to walk away.
Ilsa Faust Please don't make me go through you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji Dunn [after Ethan hijacks a helicopter to chase Walker] Ethan, where are you?
Ethan Hunt I'm in a helicopter going after Walker.
Benji Dunn Hold on! How did you get in the helicopter?
Ilsa Faust What? You can fly a helicopter?
Luther Stickell Did you say "helicopter"? What the hell are you doing in a helicopter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erica Sloan [to Ethan, voice-over] Per your request, I'm handing Solomon Lane back to MI6. Through a broker, of course, part of our ongoing arrangement. After what happened in Paris, we prefer to keep a low profile. And that closes your friend's account in British intelligence. I understand now why Hunley believed in you. The world needs the IMF. We need people like you, who care about the one life as much as they care about the millions. That way I never have to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luther Stickell [holds Ethan back from attacking someone] Ethan, that's not who we are!
Ethan Hunt Maybe we need to reconsider that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt [after accidentally disrupting a funeral and looking at the crowd apologetically] I am terribly sorry...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solomon Lane Terrorists are schoolboys, desperate for attention. Hoping to shape public opinion through fear. I don't care in the least what people think or feel. In my experience they don't do either for very long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt Julia... I'm sorry
Julia Meade-Hunt There's no reason to be sorry
Ethan Hunt I... I'm sorry for Everything... I
Julia Meade-Hunt Look at me. Look at my life. I love what I do and I never would've found this if I hadn't met you. Everything that happened... it taught me who I am... it showed me what I'm capable of and I... I'm a survivor.
Ethan Hunt But what happened here... it was my...
Julia Meade-Hunt Nothing happened. Because You were here. And I sleep soundly at night knowing you always will be.
Ethan Hunt You're Happy.
Julia Meade-Hunt Very. I'm exactly where I should be. And so are you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luther Stickell Wire strippers.
Julia Meade-Hunt I'm a doctor, not an electrician.
Luther Stickell Sorry, the thing with the green grip.
Julia Meade-Hunt Got it.
Luther Stickell The wire in my left hand.
Julia Meade-Hunt The black one?
Luther Stickell My left hand.
Julia Meade-Hunt That's your left hand.
Luther Stickell Sorry, the other wire.
Julia Meade-Hunt The red one?
Luther Stickell Yes, the red one in my right hand.
Julia Meade-Hunt Just checking.
Ilsa Faust Oh, I like her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erica Sloan You use a scalpel, I prefer a hammer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
August Walker [to Ethan, while hanging off the wreckage of a helicopter] Why won't you just die?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Solomon Lane Do you, Ethan Hunt, take Julia as your lawful wedded wife?
Ethan Hunt I do.
Solomon Lane To have, to hold, to love, cherish, honor, and protect?
Ethan Hunt I do.
Solomon Lane To shield from terrors known and unknown, to lie, to deceive...
Ethan Hunt [confused] What?
Solomon Lane ...to lead a double life, to fail to prevent her abduction, erase her identity, force her into hiding, take away all she has known...
Ethan Hunt [turns to the priest] Stop.
Solomon Lane ...in a selfish, futile, fleeting attempt...
Ethan Hunt Stop.
Solomon Lane ...to escape your own true self?
Ethan Hunt Please, stop!
Solomon Lane And, Julia, do you choose to accept?
Ethan Hunt [turns to Julia] Don't.
Julia Meade-Hunt I do.
Ethan Hunt No!
[turns back to the priest, who is revealed to be Solomon Lane]
Solomon Lane You should have killed me, Ethan.
[a nuclear explosion suddenly occurs, vaporizing Ethan, Julia, and Lane]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Alan Hunley Accept it, Ethan. You've lost this one. What's done is done.
Ethan Hunt What's done is done... when we say it's done.
[theme music plays]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erica Sloan The IMF is like Halloween, a bunch of grown men in rubber masks playing trick-or-treat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
August Walker Is it true Lane gassed a village of 2000 people?
Ethan Hunt Yes.
August Walker Is it true he brought down an entire passenger plane just to kill one man?
Ethan Hunt Yes.
August Walker Is it true that he...
Ethan Hunt Look, Walker, whatever you've heard, if it makes your skin crawl, it's probably true.
August Walker Holy shit. You're the guy that caught him, aren't you? How long do you think he's gonna keep that to himself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Benji Dunn This is a bad idea.
Luther Stickell Is it ever a good one, honestly?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solomon Lane [after Ethan runs over Ilsa on her motorcycle] That was Ilsa.
Ethan Hunt Shut up.
Solomon Lane Very interesting. It's good to see you again, Ethan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Erica Sloan This is the CIA's mission. If he had held onto the plutonium, we wouldn't be having this conversation.
Alan Hunley His team would be dead.
Erica Sloan Yes, they would. That's the job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
August Walker Hunt's the only friend you've got. You're only alive today because he didn't have the guts to kill you. Sloane was right. The IMF is Halloween. Nothing but grown men wearing...
Solomon Lane [Smiling nervously] What?
August Walker [Walker removes Lane's mask to reveal Benji] It's just the job. No hard feelings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Solomon Lane When the clock stops, Ethan Hunt will lose everyone he ever cared about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solomon Lane [to Walker, upon activating the nuclear weapons] My running days are over. This is where it ends for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt ...or the last thing that goes through your mind will be your kneecaps.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt What are you doing here?
Ilsa Faust It's good to see you, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alan Hunley [to Hunt] You had a terrible choice to make in Berlin: one life over millions. And now the world is at risk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solomon Lane There cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared... is coming. It's coming, and the blood will be on your hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solomon Lane [quoting from John Lark's manifesto] "There cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace."
August Walker When I wrote those words, I wasn't referring to your peace or Hunt's suffering. The old world order needs dismantling, and we have the tools to dismantle it. All you seem to care about is that Hunt lives to take the blame. That's not anarchy. That's revenge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji Dunn Let me just assure you, this won't hurt... . enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Alan Hunley I prayed to God that it wasn't true.
Erica Sloan Solomon Lane escaped in Paris.
Alan Hunley And now the world is at risk.
Erica Sloan This is the CIA's mission. You use a scalpel. I prefer a hammer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solomon Lane [to Ilsa, who is bound and gagged] He can't stop it, understand? There's nothing he can do. When the clock runs out, Ethan Hunt will lose everything and everyone he ever cared about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Page from "The Destruction of the Current World Order" Manifesto written by John Lark and seen during Ethan Hunt's briefing. "There has never been peace without first a great suffering, the greater the suffering, the greater the peace. As mankind is drawn to his self-destruction like a moth to the candle, the so-called defenders of peace - the church, the government, the law - work tirelessly to save humanity from itself. But, by averting disaster, they serve to delay a peace that can only come through an inevitable baptism of fire. The suffering I bring you is not the beginning of the end. It is the beginning of a greater mutual understanding through common suffering. It is the first step towards the ultimate brotherhood of man. The suffering I bring you is the bridge to ultimate peace. Today, mankind has been handed the opportunity to escape his destiny, an otherwise inevitable conclusion to a thousand years of intolerance and fear. I call all rationalists who can stand and join in the struggle against the radical theists, all of which fall beneath a common umbrella of ideology. If we were to continue any further we would reach mythology and Aesop's fables. When do we stop? Any belief in a spirituality with no other proof, other than the cravings to project one's self over the rational thinking of the others must be eradicated as it does not only halt progression and development of the human mind and reach, but also hinders it. Here I will emphasize clearly that the judgment upheld against us will be one of human hands, not of a god or other worldly being. Part of the absurd rational is what leads to the obscure justifications, the believers place upon their own disgraceful and belligerent behavior. No. The loss of human life cannot and will not be justified. For this is not the taking of human lives. They are merely puppets, hollow shells that were once human beings. Brainwashed by stories and tales of old, their weak minds have been overpowered by the pressure placed on them by other lifeless puppets. And so, the cycle continues."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ethan Hunt I'm working on it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wolf Blitzer Stand by. I'm told we're about to get some additional information. I've just been handed a document from Nils Delbruuk, a nuclear weapons specialist who claims to have built the weapons used in these attacks. I've been asked to read this manifesto in its entirety. "There has never been peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. As mankind is drawn to his self-destruction like a moth to the candle, the so-called defenders of peace - the church, the government, the law - work tirelessly to save humanity from itself. But, by averting disaster, they serve to delay a peace that can only come through an inevitable baptism of fire. The suffering I bring you is not the beginning of the end. It is the beginning of a greater mutual understanding through common suffering. It is the first step toward the ultimate brotherhood of man. The suffering I bring you is the bridge to ultimate peace."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solomon Lane [to tied-up Ilsa, noticing Benji enter the building] You don't want to see this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt The CIA has been infiltrated. I don't trust anybody outside of this room. We're gonna have to go alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
August Walker There cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt [Ethan confronts Walker in the elevator after Walker is revealed to be John Lark, and Walker holds Ethan at gunpoint] You can't do it, can you? Not until you get your plutonium.
August Walker No, he still has plans for you. You're gonna turn yourself in and admit you're John Lark, then watch the old world implode from your dark little cell.
Ethan Hunt And if I don't?
August Walker [Walker takes out a picture of Julia with her new husband Erik, Ethan gasps in horror upon seeing the picture] I'm her guardian angel, Hunt. If I see you again, she dies. If you try to warn her, she dies. Know when you're beat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alan Hunley I believe I've been given a choice to protect you or the IMF, which is why I'm bringing you in.
Ethan Hunt And if I refuse?
Alan Hunley [referring to Walker] What do you think he's here for? You think he's some observer? He's an assassin! Erika Sloane's number one plumber. You go rogue, he's authorized to hunt you down and kill you.
August Walker It's the job. No hard feelings.
Alan Hunley Accept it, Ethan. You've lost this one. What's done is done.
Ethan Hunt No, sir. No.
Alan Hunley I am not asking you, I am giving you a direct order. This mission is terminated. Now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt [to Zola] Kill everyone? That's your plan?
Zola There will be no withesses.
Ethan Hunt What's my garantee that Lane walks out of thing alive?
Zola He is in a armored Box. We'll pull him out when it's safe. You want your plutonium? This is the price. Or do you draw the line at killing cops?
The White Widow That's John Lark you're talking to.
Ethan Hunt [bluffing] I've murdered women and children with smallpox. I have no line.
The White Widow Right. Sleep well, everyone. Busy day tomorrow...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ethan Hunt [to Delbruuk] Shut up! We don't care about you. We want Lark.
Luther Stickell What if we make a deal?
Ethan Hunt No, there's no deal, Luther. Step outside.
[as Ethan walks to Delbruuk to attack, Luther holds him back]
Ethan Hunt Give me five minutes with this guy.
Luther Stickell Ethan, I can't let you do that. That's not who we are.
Ethan Hunt Then maybe we need to reconsider that.
Luther Stickell What if they read the manifesto on the air?
Nils Debruuk What? You can do that?
Luther Stickell We can do it with a phone call.
Nils Debruuk Well, if he reads Lark's manifesto...
Ethan Hunt [interrupting] No.
Nils Debruuk I'll give you the passcode.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erica Sloan I have a team in Paris ready to grab Lark as soon as he leaves the Palais. A G5 standing by ready to rendition him to Gitmo, where a waterboard is waiting.
Alan Hunley Spend twenty-four hours we don't have, to pull a confession we can't trust, from a man we haven't positively identified? No
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ilsa Faust I knew if I followed her you'd show up eventually.
Ethan Hunt Are you ok?
[taking her hand]
Ethan Hunt Ilsa, I never wanted to hurt you.
Ilsa Faust I know you have your reasons. I know.
Ethan Hunt You need to walk away.
Ilsa Faust I can't do that.
Ethan Hunt You weren't at the Palais to kill Lark.
Ilsa Faust No.
Ethan Hunt You were there to protect him.
Ilsa Faust Yes.
Ethan Hunt And you killed him to protect me. You wanted Lark to break Lane out. No. You needed him to to break Lane out. Because you have to kill Lane. Who's making you do this? Mig. Why?
Ilsa Faust After we captured him in London, they tried to bring Lane home trough diplomatic channels. But too many countries want their pound of flesh. A man like that, what he's seen, what he knows about British intelligence, they can't have him talking to a foreign goverment ever.
Ethan Hunt That's not what I'm asking. Why did they send you?
Ilsa Faust This is how I prove my loyalty. This is how I come home.
Ethan Hunt But you were out. You were free.
Ilsa Faust We are never free. I spent two years undercover with Lane. To them, I'm as much of a threat as he is. I kill him, or I never stop running. Now tell me where he is?
Ethan Hunt I can't help you.
Ilsa Faust I will get to him one way or another. Please don't make me go trough you.
[she retires walking]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more