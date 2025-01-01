Menu
Sister Act Movie Quotes

Sister Act Movie Quotes

Deloris [prays] Bless us, oh Lord, for these Thy gifts which we are about to receive. And yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of no food, I will fear no hunger. We want you to give us this day, our daily bread. And to the republic for which it stands, and by the power invested in me, I pronounce us ready to eat. Amen.
Monsignor O'Hara You took a vow of hospitality for all in need.
Reverend Mother I lied.
[chasing a nun he thinks is Deloris]
Vince Hey babe.
[Nun turns round, it's Mary Lazarus]
Sister Mary Lazarus Yeah, sweetheart?
Biker #2 This turns into a nun's bar, I'm outta here.
[at the end of her song at the Moonlight Lounge]
Deloris Good night, ladies and gentlemen!
Michelle Michelle, Tina: [singing] Heat wave!
Deloris You don't give a shit.
Michelle Michelle, Tina: [singing] Heat wave!
Deloris Let's get the hell outta here.
Michelle Michelle, Tina: [singing] Heat wave!
[the song ends and only two people applaud]
Willy What is she doin'?
Joey Oh, my God. She's prayin'.
Deloris Lord, I want you to forgive Willy and Joey, because they know not what they do. They're only doin' what Vince told 'em to do, because Vince is too chicken to do it himself! So he's called upon these 2 men to take care of his business! So I want you to forgive them, Lord. Espectum, espertum, cacoomb, toutu, eplubium. Amen!
Willy Willy, Joey: Amen.
[Deloris whacks them in their crotches and darts off]
Reverend Mother Girl groups? Boogie-woogie on the piano? What were you thinking?
Deloris I was thinkin' more like Vegas, y'know, get some butts in the seats.
Reverend Mother And what next? Popcorn? Curtain calls? This is not a theater or a casino.
Deloris Yeah, but that's the problem. See, people like going to theaters, and they like going to casinos, but they don't like coming to church. Why? Because it's a drag. But we could change all that, see? We could pack this joint.
Reverend Mother Through blasphemy? You have corrupted the entire choir!
[in the hall, Monsignor O'Hara enters]
Monsignor O'Hara Excuse me.
[he listens to the argument between Deloris and Reverend Mother]
Deloris How can you say that? I worked my butt off with these women! They've given up their free time to do this, and they're good! I mean, sister, we could, we could Rock this place!
Reverend Mother Out of the question! As of tomorrow, Mary Lazarus resumes her leadership of the choir.
[Monsignor knocks on the door]
Reverend Mother Come in!
[during a clandestine midnight ice cream feast with Mary Robert, Mary Patrick and Mary Clarence]
Sister Mary Lazarus This is a sin, it's a wicked indulgence. Didn't they have any butter pecan?
[in a casino, to a group of nuns all dressed in full habit]
Reverend Mother Brace yourself, sisters. Spread out and look for Mary Clarence. Try to blend in.
Deloris [after putting on the habit] Oh, no! No, no, no! I can't do this. I'm sorry. This is fine for covering a little bulge, but now I've got holster hips!
Reverend Mother People wish to kill you. Anyone who's met you I imagine. A disguise is necessary to protect us all. While you are here, you will conduct yourself as a nun. Only I will know who and what you truly are. You will draw no attention to yourself whatsoever.
Deloris But look at me! I'm a nun! I'm a - I'm a penguin!
Reverend Mother As from now and until you leave, you are Sister Mary Clarence.
Deloris Mary Clarence? Like Clarence Williams III from The Mod Squad?
Reverend Mother Mary is in deference to our Holy Mother. The Clarence is in honor of Saint Clarence of Concordia. There are 3 vows every nun must accept: The vow of poverty.
Deloris Mmm.
Reverend Mother The vow of obedience.
Deloris Mm-Hmm.
Reverend Mother And the vow of chastity.
Deloris I am outta here with that.
Vince [refuses to shoot Deloris] Joey, do it.
Joey I can't, Vince. She's still a nun.
Vince She's a broad. Y'got it? Just a broad!
Reverend Mother I guarantee you she is no broad! She is Sister Mary Clarence of St. Katherine's Convent. She's a model of generosity, virtue, and love! You have my word for it, gentlemen, she is a nun!
Willy Ya hear that? Now, aren't you glad we didn't shoot her?
Sister Mary Robert I'm so nervous. What if I forget the words?
Sister Mary Clarence You're gonna go straight to hell.
Vince Is it done?
Willy Not completely.
Vince What do you mean?
Joey Vince, we can't waste a nun.
Vince What are you two nuts talking about? It's Deloris, in a costume.
Willy How do you know she didn't sign up and become one of them when she was there? Things like this happen.
Vince [frustrated sigh] Because I know this woman. In the biblical sense and she ain't no nun.
[first lines]
[in a classroom in 1968]
Nun Who can name all the apostles? Yes, Deloris?
Little Deloris John, Paul, George... and Ringo!
[the children laugh]
Nun Deloris Wilson, you are the most unruly, disobedient girl in this school! Now, I want you to march right up to that blackboard and write the names of all the apostles alphabetically.
[Little Deloris walks up to the blackboard and writes "John, Paul, Peter" and "Elvis" in big letters, underlined. The children laugh again]
Nun This is enough! You are hopeless, and I wash my hands of you. Mark my words, Deloris. If you continue on this disruptive track, it will lead straight to the devil. Have you any idea what girls like you become?
[Little Deloris smiles]
Eddie Where are you going?
Deloris I'm going to the little nun's room, nosey!
Sister Mary Patrick We did it! We actually sang a chord!
Sister Mary Clarence Yeah. You sang a chord for two seconds. The next thing you have to do is listen to each other. That's a big key. Big key, you must listen to each other if you're going to be a group.
Sister Mary Lazarus I knew that.
Sister Mary Clarence Mary Lazarus, as soon as I walked through that door I knew that you knew that. Let me ask you something, you're someone in favor of hard work and discipline, right?
Sister Mary Lazarus Of course, I'm a nun! Four popes now.
Sister Mary Clarence Four? Wow. Let me ask you, how often do they rehearse?
Sister Mary Lazarus Twice a week, couple hours.
Sister Mary Clarence Not enough. I mean listen to them, they really need a lot of work.
Sister Mary Lazarus Do you really think they could get better?
Sister Mary Clarence I don't know, they're pretty raw.
Sister Mary Lazarus Wet behind the ears.
Sister Mary Patrick Oh please let us try.
Sister Mary Clarence This is gonna be hell.
Sister Mary Lazarus Tell me about it.
[after seeing Deloris on TV, when she should be hiding]
Eddie I'm gonna kill her! I'm gonna kill her myself!
Sister Mary Clarence I can't leave, they need me.
Eddie A bunch of nuns? What for? Relationship guidance? Make up tips?
Sister Mary Clarence You listen to me. We are talking about the Pope. This means a great deal to them and they have worked very hard for this and they deserve it.
Deloris [at her first choir rehearsal, the choir sings a chord badly with Mary Patrick singing an octave above everyone else] Okay! Okay! Okay! Very nice!
[to Mary Patrick]
Deloris Um, Sister, can you just slide over here, please? That's a powerful instrument you have there!
Sister Mary Patrick Thank you.
Deloris But I think it's probably a good idea if we bring you down out of the rafters, everybody wants to be close to God, I'm just not sure you can do it vocally, so I need you to sing an octave below where you've been singing.
Sister Mary Patrick Okey-dokey!
Deloris And Sister Mary Robert, can you just come, yeah, come on over. I noticed that you're moving your mouth but nothing's coming out so I'd like to hear just you by yourself if you don't mind. Sister Alma, can you give me an A please?
[pause]
Deloris ALMA! Check your battery. Can you give me an A please.
[Mary Robert sings in a whisper]
Deloris Okay, try this. Close your eyes. Visualize yourself in room full of people, lots of silverware, people talking loud, dropping stuff, drunks, women with trays going 'whadda ya gonna have?'. Your voice has to carry across the din, you have to get up over all of that to be heard in the back of the room where I'm sitting, listening, straining to hear you. Okay? Keep that in your mind while we do this.
Deloris Don't worry, we will always be together.
Mary Lazarus That's what Diana Ross said.
Sister Mary Robert [looking at Reno from the helicopter] It's beautiful!
Sister Mary Patrick And what a lovely name, Reno!
Reverend Mother ...and Gomorrah!
Sister Mary Robert Reverend Mother, I know you and Mary Clarence didn't always agree but we have to help her. Please.
Sister Mary Patrick We've gotta save her.
Sister Mary Lazarus We can't leave it up to the feds.
Reverend Mother [about Deloris] That is not a person you can hide. That is a conspicuous person designed to stick out.
Sister Mary Patrick Why would anyone kidnap a nun?
Sister Mary Lazarus Were they Catholics?
[in the casino, trying to find Mary Clarence]
Sister Mary Patrick Hi, excuse me, sorry. Has anyone seen a nun? A Carmelite nun? No? Sure? OK, thanks.
Reverend Mother [about Deloris] She isn't a nun. Her real name is Deloris van Cartier. She witnessed a vicious murder and has been hiding in our convent
Choir Nun She... she lied to us?
Sister Mary Patrick She wasn't a nun?
Sister Mary Robert But she made us sing so perfectly!
Sister Mary Patrick [thoughtfully] Now that should have tipped us...
Eddie Nice church, huh?
Deloris Yes, very nice. Look, what am I gonna be? Quasimodo in the bat belfry? What is this?
Eddie I want you to stay here for a while.
Deloris Where?
Eddie In the convent. It's the safest place in the world. You think Vince is gonna look for you in a convent?
Deloris Wh... in the what?
Eddie The convent.
Deloris You must be out of your... You know what? I'm gonna go back and work this out with Vince. You're a lunatic! I'm not gonna be in no damn convent with these people. These people don't even have sex!
[discussing convents]
Sister Mary Lazarus A progressive convent? Sounds awful. I liked my convent in Vancouver. Out in the woods. It wasn't all modern like some of these new-fangled convents. We didn't have electricity. Bare feet, cold water. They were nuns.
Sister Mary Patrick Sounds wonderful!
Sister Mary Lazarus It was hell on earth, I loved it. This place is a Hilton.
Eddie Deloris, look. Vince knows you're here. We gotta get out now.
Deloris Oh, but I can't go. We're singin' for the Pope tomorrow.
Eddie Listen! You gonna be singin' for St. Peter if you don't get your ass outta here now!
Deloris Are you looking for me?
Eddie How come I saw you on TV?
Deloris That was not my fault, these people just showed up, but it's been really good for the convent.
Eddie Listen to yourself! This is not a career move!
Deloris You don't have to tell me that. This would not be the place to begin a career.
Eddie You're supposed to be hiding out. Bullets flying through the air at you? Sound familiar?
Deloris Yes, but I can't talk about it now because I have a show in 5 minutes.
Eddie Just promise me I won't see you on the Letterman Show.
Deloris Okay.
Deloris What do we do now? Pray? What?
Reverend Mother It's 9:00. Pleasant dreams.
Deloris W-Wait. Are you tellin' me we go to bed by 9:00?
Reverend Mother If I were you, I would use this time to think about my life and its direction. Or lack thereof.
Deloris There's nothing wrong with my life. You know, before I came here, I had a career, I had friends, I had clothing that fit. Before I came here, I was okay.
Reverend Mother Oh, really? From what I've heard, your singing career was almost non-existent, and your married lover wants you dead. If you're fooling anyone, it is only yourself.
[pointedly]
Reverend Mother God has brought you here. Take the hint.
Sister Mary Patrick Oh, I'm so excited. I can't wait till Sunday when we sing.
Sister Mary Robert I'd rather sing than do anything.
Sister Mary Patrick It's better than ice cream!
Sister Mary Robert It's better than springtime!
Deloris It's better than sex! No, no - I've heard.
Deloris [after Vince has sent Deloris a purple mink coat] Well obviously Mr. LaRocca feels he can win me back by sending me this absolutely *fabulous* coat.
Michelle Put it on, put it on!
Tina It's beautiful.
Deloris You see, some girls would fall for this but not me. I think I'll make him wait a while before I let him know that I...
Michelle What?
Deloris [Showing a monogram stitched into the inside of the coat] Connie LaRocca. It's his wife's coat. The man gave me his wife's coat.
Michelle I don't believe this.
Tina Put it back on! It's yours now, you deserve it.
Deloris No, I don't *deserve* it, I haven't *earned* it. You don't *earn* other peoples wife's fur coats, okay? I think it's time to just go upstairs, give it back to him and get the hell out of this dump.
Reverend Mother I fear I am a relic, and I have misplaced my tambourine.
Sister Mary Lazarus Don't leave him bald and yowling in despair!
Eddie Can I call you Deloris?
Deloris You can call me anything you want as long as you keep me alive.
Deloris You still haven't told me what she said?
Vince What who said?
Deloris What who said. The one with the moustache, the one you're married to.
Vince You are so damn hot.
Deloris And you are so full of it. You didn't tell her, did you? I knew it. I knew you weren't gonna tell her. I knew it.
Reverend Mother I shall ask Monsignor O'Hara and Lt. Souther to find a safer, and more suitable situation for you.
Deloris Oh, no. Come on. Don't send me away. Really. I mean, I'm just startin' to get the hang of this. I mean, look. I'm not gonna endanger anyone or anything else. I swear! What about forgiveness? Isn't that what you preach? There's gotta be something around here I can do that's not gonna chip my nails or annoy anybody.
Reverend Mother You're right, Mary Clarence. To err is human, to forgive divine. You may stay. But I shall restrict your activities to a single task.
Deloris What's that?
Reverend Mother Singing. You will join the choir.
Deloris Choir? No!
Reverend Mother You will sleep and you will sing. That will be your task until you leave.
Deloris No! The choir? I mean, have you heard them?
Reverend Mother The choir, Mary Clarence.
Eddie Mrs. Van Cartier? You're Vince LaRocca's girlfriend, right?
Deloris Well you could... sort of... maybe... it depends on how you look at it! I mean, the guy just tried to kill me so I don't think that cements our relationship!
Eddie You realize he's a major underworld figure, don't you?
Det. Clarkson He's into drug dealing, money laundering.
Det. Tate We've been investigating Mr. LaRocca for the last 18 months. We've got videotapes, surveillance photos...
Deloris Am I... am I in any of the... videotapes?
Det. Tate No, no, no, criminal activity.
Deloris What am I gonna do here? I'm gonna go crazy! There's nothing but a lot of white women dressed as nuns! What am I gonna do here?
Eddie Pray.
Deloris Pray?
Deloris Ugh! Ugh! Gee, what are you people? A Pridikin order? This stuff is terrible! it tastes like shh...
Reverend Mother Sisters, we shall spend the rest of the day in silence.
Deloris Well, why?
Reverend Mother Only when we are silent may our prayers TRULY be answered.
Deloris Then you don't have to eat this food!
Reverend Mother [bangs on table] Silence begins now... And ends at sundown.
Deloris How can you eat this stuff? It's terrible!
Reverend Mother [exasperated] Mary Clarence, I think you might enjoy a ritual fast.
Deloris A ritual f...? No. No, no. I don't think I would. I'll put a little salt in it, and it'll be fine. Look, I'm gonna... Somebody pass me the salt over there.
Reverend Mother A fast. To remind you of those who have to endure without food.
Deloris [as a nun goes to take her plate, she grabs onto it] No, I don't want you to... I don't want you to take my plate!
[slumps as her plate is taken away]
Reverend Mother And silence!
Sister Mary Clarence [grabs a biker by the ear] Young man, take your foot down off of that stool.
Biker #2 Wanna dance, sister?
Sister Mary Clarence Why? You don't have any rhythm.
[Vince grilling Ernie]
Vince I know they're trying to get something on me, Ernie, but so far they've come up with bubkas. They call Willy and Joey in there, and they're out in 20 minutes. *What are you doing there for three hours, Ernie?*
Eddie [Souther catches Tate just as he's giving Deloris' location to Vince, punches him, and shoves him at a pair of detectives] Here's our leak, boys! Plug him up!
Tina What's gonna happen to the act?
Deloris What do you mean "what's gonna happen to the act"? You're gonna get somebody else, it's not a big loss.
Tina But you pick all the music, you tell us where to stand and everything.
Deloris Yeah, I'm a real genius, I'm a real genius and that's why we're packing 'em in and don't you pack any more of my make-up in that bag, don't think I don't see what you're doing.
Deloris What are you gonna do? Stick me in a bag and bury me? Forget it!
Sister Mary Lazarus Oh! You don't think I see. You think I took vows yesterday.
Deloris [as one of Vincent's thugs walks into their dressing room] What are you doing here?
Willy You ain't got nothin' we ain't seen before, many times.
Michelle I just don't want you memorizing it.
Vince How can you let them grill me there for six hours?
Larry I can't control how long they're gonna question you.
Vince Did you go to law school, Harry?
Larry Yeah, I went to law school, Vince.
Vince Did you graduate?
Larry Hey, I'm a lawyer, of course I graduated.
