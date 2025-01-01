[first lines]

[in a classroom in 1968]

Nun Who can name all the apostles? Yes, Deloris?

Little Deloris John, Paul, George... and Ringo!

[the children laugh]

Nun Deloris Wilson, you are the most unruly, disobedient girl in this school! Now, I want you to march right up to that blackboard and write the names of all the apostles alphabetically.

[Little Deloris walks up to the blackboard and writes "John, Paul, Peter" and "Elvis" in big letters, underlined. The children laugh again]

Nun This is enough! You are hopeless, and I wash my hands of you. Mark my words, Deloris. If you continue on this disruptive track, it will lead straight to the devil. Have you any idea what girls like you become?